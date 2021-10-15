The Saginaw Transportation Authority Regional Services (STARS) is addressing a bed bug issue it has reported on two of its routes.
The company confirmed two bed bug cases were identified from two passengers who live at the same apartment complex this week. Two bus drivers were affected as well, the company said.
As a precaution, all 10 of their buses are being cleaned and sprayed. STARS hopes to have buses back on the road by Friday afternoon.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we always put safety first,” said Glenn Steffens, executive director for STARS.
Due to a shortage of staff and vehicle parts, STARS does not have the spare buses to continue its routes until all buses are fully cleaned. The company added it does not believe there is any danger to the public.
The STARS building, located at 615 Johnson St., as well as all buses will be fogged Friday night as a precautionary measure. STARS has also been in communication with the affected apartment complex to address the problem.
