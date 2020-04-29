The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services' (STARS) bus routes will be closed for the month of May.
However, the company's Dial-a-Ride services are still available for necessary trips under limited hours.
The company is also waiving bus fares during May due to fears of spreading COVID-19, STARS said in a press release on Wednesday, April 29.
“Clearly, we are not through this yet. Opening routes too soon could set the entire City back or make things worse. The last thing the STARS family wants to be is a conduit for infection, which is exactly what would happen if we opened the gates too soon and too fast,” said Glenn Steffens, STARS executive director.
STARS said it is preparing for an incremental rollout of reestablishing services, but that will not happen until an appropriate time.
“Keeping people physically distant and safe may require removing seats or installing more barriers. Preventing spread requires contactless payment. We are trying to develop and make as many of these changes as possible, and quickly,” Steffens said.
Dial-a-Ride services are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can call 989-753-9526 to schedule a trip.
