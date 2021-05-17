The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services installed new ultraviolet light air cleaning units on all buses.
The units quickly filter and kill viruses, including the coronavirus.
“We are thankful for CARES Act funding has allowed us to invest in this incredible technology. These air-cleaning units will circulate and clean all air on the bus within minutes, allowing our vehicles to be safer than ever. The barriers are coming down, but the buses are even safer,’” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
For the latest service information and safety precautions, visit www.saginaw-stars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.