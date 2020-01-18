The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will operate on snow routes due to change in weather.
The company announced that due to severe weather conditions and delays, its buses will be operating snow routes on Saturday, Jan. 18.
STARS said normal routes will resume on Monday, Jan. 20.
Riders should expect delays and allow more time to reach their destinations.
If you would like more information about snow routes, click here.
