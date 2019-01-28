Due to the severe weather conditions, the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is canceling city bus route services at 6 p.m. for Monday, Jan. 28.
STARS said LIFT and EXPRESS dial-a-ride curb-to-curb services will close at 9 p.m.
Departures will continue as normal starting at 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday. LIFT and EXPRESS dial-a-ride curb-to-curb services will start at 5 a.m.
Those in need of dial-a-ride service for Monday should call (989) 753-9526.
