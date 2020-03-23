STARS announced the closure of all its main bus routes on Monday, March 23.
Effective Tuesday, March 24, STARS is suspending all fixed-route bus services through Monday, April 13.
STARS Dial-a-ride services will continue to function for strictly necessary trips for the general public, including medically necessary trips, like dialysis, according to the company.
Dial-a-ride is also necessary job transportation for health care workers and other needed services, needed grocery and pharmacy trips, and other needs.
STARS Dial-a-ride services will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 5:55 a.m. to 8:55 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:55 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.
STARS Pigeon Express will also still function as scheduled.
STARS said it will continue to not mix dial-a-ride trips and offer only one ride at a time on each vehicle, minimizing the risk of contaminating riders. The company will also continue to disinfect vehicles between each ride.
“Please do not ride the bus unless you absolutely have to,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
Riders can schedule necessary trips at 989-753-9526.
STARS asks the community not to schedule rides if they are not absolutely necessary. Trips are limited due to the crisis, but also a risk to your and others’ health. They ask that riders limit their transportation as much as possible.
STARS said it is incorporating a number of layoffs as a result of the crisis.
