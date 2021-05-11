STARS
Source: STARS

STARS is closing its Saturday LIFT services temporarily due to worker shortages.

The change is effective Saturday, May 15.

“The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the workforce,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said. “If you are interested in starting a career as a bus operator, mobility chauffeur, mechanic, part-time dispatcher or garage technician, please look for more information on our website. STARS offers a safe work environment, competitive pay, excellent benefits and a pension.”

