Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is collecting hats and gloves to give to bus riders this season.

It’s inspired by 8-year-old Jayden Brummitt.

He’s working to get bus shelters across the Saginaw area to keep riders protected and warm and is collecting winter warmth items in the meantime.

Winter gear can be dropped off at STARS headquarters on Johnson Street in Saginaw.

Donations will be accepted through Feb. 18.

