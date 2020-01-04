Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is collecting hats and gloves to give to bus riders this season.
It’s inspired by 8-year-old Jayden Brummitt.
READ MORE: Saginaw boy calling for change at area bus stops
He’s working to get bus shelters across the Saginaw area to keep riders protected and warm and is collecting winter warmth items in the meantime.
Winter gear can be dropped off at STARS headquarters on Johnson Street in Saginaw.
Donations will be accepted through Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.