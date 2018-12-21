Christmas is only a few days away but it came a little early for the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS).
STARS will be getting 15 new buses from the Central Ohio Transit Authority.
Glenn Steffens, the Executive Director of STARS, said the new buses from Ohio will replace about half of the city bus route fleet.
At this time, STARS has 8 out of the 15 buses.
“We likely will see those buses start to hit the road in late winter or early Spring,” Steffens said. “When you start seeing purple buses in the city, you’ll know these buses are in service.”
Steffens said all 15 used buses are $120,000, but their remaining value is roughly at $600,000.
STARS will also be getting eight buses and 11 smaller vehicles from the Michigan Department of Transportation thanks to Federal and State funding totaling out to $5 million.
However, it may take two to three years before the 19 new vehicles are on the road.
"This grant is the direct result of STARS upping its game over the last two years," Steffens said. "It gives us the footing we desperately need to plan for the future."
