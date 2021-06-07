The Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services is lifting passenger capacity for its different services.
Effective immediately, the STARS bus routes, lifts, and rides can carry as many riders as they can seat.
STARS is still requiring all passengers to wear masks on vehicles at all times, even for vaccinated residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.