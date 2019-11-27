Voters in the city of Saginaw will see a STARS millage renewal and increase on their ballot this March.
The millage would result in a 3.2 mill city tax from 2021 to 2025.
“Transportation needs in our community affect every resident and business in the Metro Saginaw area. This millage would help STARS keep up with increasing costs while continuing to grow to meet those needs,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said. “Over the last three years, STARS has replaced over 30 buses, added bus routes, restored Saturday service, opened a regional job-focused route funded by a private partnership, expanded dial-a-ride, and started our rides to wellness program. Ridership is up 10 percent this year over last year.”
If the millage passes, it would result in an average increase of $3.35 per household.
