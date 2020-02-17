In an effort to get people to vote on primary election day, Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will provide free rides on fixed routes on March 10th.
“All Rides are free, whether it’s to the polls, work, or the store. But I hope you vote!” says Glenn Steffens, Executive Director of STARS.
ADA rides will be free for all gold Card holders as well.
STARS traditionally offers free rides on election day, so August 4th and Nov. 3rd 2020 will also be free ride days.
