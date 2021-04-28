Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is offering free personal vaccine trips for anyone in Saginaw County, starting April 29.
Call 1-844-532-7433 and press 2 to schedule your free trip. Rides can be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and should be scheduled in advance, STARS said.
“Saginaw residents need better access to vaccines. Let's get it out there. Let's get this done. Call 844-532-7433 and press 2 to get a free ride to your dose of hope,’ STARS’ Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.
Riders must wear masks at all times.
