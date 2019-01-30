Being outside for an extended period of time can be extremely dangerous in these temperatures.
However, some still have to brave the frigid cold.
“It’s freezing. My hands are cold. I’m dark, I didn’t even know my hands could turn red,” said Ishmael Rembert, Saginaw resident.
Rembert was walking to his friend’s house in Saginaw on Wednesday when he was picked up by the STARS warming bus.
Jamie Forbes, with STARS, said it was one of several buses in route around Saginaw County on Wednesday to protect those in the community from the dangerous winter conditions while waiting for the bus.
“Just to make sure that they’re not gonna get too cold while they’re waiting. The temps are so low right now that if they’re out waiting for 10 minutes it’s not gonna be good for them,” Forbes said.
You could get frostbite in 10 minutes.
Rembert avoided frostbite with the free bus ride. He said a ride may be simple, but the kindness of the company goes a long way.
“It’s a relief getting picked up, getting out of the cold. It’s nice because you don’t get that every day. People, they just keep on driving,” Rembert said.
He has a message for the STARS workers who spent their day spreading the warmth.
“Thank you, guys. I appreciate it,” Rembert said.
The warming buses will be out again on Thursday and possibly Friday, depending on the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.