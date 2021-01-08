The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is opening some of its services.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 9, STARS will open LIFT & EXPRESS Dial-a-Ride services on weekends for all trips, including nonessential trips.
Residents can schedule their weekend trip by calling 989-753-9526 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STARS said it will continue to serve only essential LIFT trips Mondays through Friday and is not making any changes since those services are booked at capacity.
Essential trips include going to the grocery store, one trip per week per household, trips for physical and mental health appointments or prescriptions, and trips for essential jobs.
The mainline bus routes are still suspended until further notice.
