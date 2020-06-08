As areas of the state begin to reopen parts of its economy, the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is planning its next steps to bring more services to the city.
STARS is currently providing essential trips for riders which include medical/pharmacy, grocery, and job transportation needs.
The company is asking riders not to call to schedule trips that do not fit in those categories.
STARS also said riders should not expect to see city route buses return this month.
“Unfortunately, we can’t just slam on the gas and open up the entire nine-route system. My focus is on expanding services safely. Things still are far from normal and we are only now starting recovery from this pandemic. I don’t want an unprepared STARS to be the reason we see a spike in cases in Saginaw. We have one chance to do this right,” said Glenn Steffens, executive director of STARS.
STARS said it is developing best practices for transportation including boarding procedures, training, barriers between passenger rows in vehicles, masks and hand sanitizer available on all vehicles, barriers to protect bus drivers, and other safety measures.
STARS hopes to have a substitute for bus routes in place by the beginning of July. It will be called STARS Flexroute.
“Think ride-hailing applications meet city bus routes. That’s Flexroute,” Steffens said. “In addition to preparing and training our staff for this new service model, STARS also will assist the community through an informational campaign about how to use this new service. This is a big part of the reason we can’t just ‘flip’ an on switch. This plan has been in development since March and will take us several weeks to deploy. Until then, we ask that the public be patient with us as we gear back up to operate safely.”
