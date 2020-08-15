STARS in Saginaw is preparing to resume most bus routes Aug. 31.
Weekday Peak Service Routes will also begin that day. Those routes provide service to local schools.
Once these fixed route services resume, only ADA and senior riders will be allowed to use STARS EXPRESS Dial-A-Ride services.
“I have been paying close attention to actual research and data – not just Facebook memes – and I am convinced that transit can be safe to ride. That is, if STARS takes the proper precautions and everyone riding plays by the rules. STARS has installed hand sanitizer dispensers, is providing masks, has invested and continues to invest tens of thousands of dollars in cleaning technology, services, and supplies, and continues work on barriers inside the bus for passengers and drivers both. We are doing our part to fight the spread of this virus. Now, I’m hoping that STARS riders do their part when we run those buses. Mask up," STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.
Riders will be required to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.
STARS is requiring all passengers 3-years-old and older to wear a mask at all times while onboard.
The company said it is unable to accommodate passengers who are unable to wear masks for medical reasons.
STARS will limit the capacity on buses to make social distancing possible.
“With social distancing at 6 feet, a 28-seat bus can fit about 9 people. Well, that won’t work! When we start putting in passenger barriers, we can fit 16. It’s like your own little clear bus booth. And I think we can do this safely – if all of our riders are wearing masks. With these safety precautions, buses will have a lower capacity than before the COVID pandemic and some riders may have to wait for the next bus if we have a busy route. We’ll do our best to keep up with the demand and put out more buses, but we will need patience and understanding from our riders in those situations. I want convenience at all times, too – but I will not sacrifice safety," Steffens said.
“Thank your bus drivers. They are on the front line and I don’t think that people realize that. These men and women have been quietly providing access to dialysis, groceries, food delivery, jobs, and other essential needs during this pandemic, providing over 12,000 rides and food deliveries since STARS closed bus routes in March. When drivers ask you to mask up and use a squirt of that hand sanitizer, please remember their sacrifice, and just smile under your mask and do it.”
