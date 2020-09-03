The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is back up and running.
After nearly six months of small, essential trips only, STARS resumed 90 percent of its routes on Monday.
Its riders are glad to see it back.
“I feel that we need the buses. We need to get around, get around. We need to get to Walmart or other places. And it’s hard to get a ride from somebody. So with this way they got it set up now, it’s fantastic,” said Jeff Pearson, STARS rider.
STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens is committed to ensuring the buses stay open.
Steffens said he spent nearly half a million dollars outfitting buses with PPE and other safety measures like hand sanitizer, plastic between seats, and disinfecting sprays for cushions.
As of now, only 15 people can ride a bus at once.
Before the pandemic, it could fit triple that.
STARS wants its passengers to be patient and buy into its safety measures.
“Because if the public doesn’t work with us, we are not gonna last. We’ll close down again if we have an outbreak. And that’s not by choice. That’s we’re forced to,” Steffens said.
The riders and drivers TV5 spoke to said people have followed the rules so far.
Moving forward, STARS will be setting up UV light to help with disinfecting in the next couple months.
