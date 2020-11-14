City bus routes are being suspended in Saginaw as the area sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Monday, Nov. 16 Saginaw Transit Authority Region Services will only offer public transportation for essential trips.
Dial-a-Ride "LIFT" services will be offered to the public for things such as grocery shopping, physical and mental health needs and essential job.
They will only allow one trip for grocery shopping per household per week.
Trips will be screened to limit abuse, STARS said.
“It’s unnerving how the situation has deteriorated so fast," said STARS director Glenn Steffens. "Monday and Tuesday of this week saw about a quarter of the cases in Saginaw of the entire first six months of this pandemic. This is a big red flag and we must respond appropriately and swiftly to save lives.”
Pigeon Express job route and Rides to Wellness will continue to run as normal.
Dial-a-Ride is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and general public riders must schedule a day in advance.
To schedule a ride you can call (989) 753-9526.
All riders over the age of three will be required to wear a mask and use provided hand sanitizer.
