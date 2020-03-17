The public transportation system in Saginaw is taking a proactive approach during the coronavirus outbreak.
STARS is asking riders to give each other plenty of personal space.
STARS has installed hand sanitizers near the door of every vehicle and has disinfected each vehicle.
“With every departure, buses are being cleaned and wiped down, and we have a second fleet ready to go. And we’re typically trading that out around 2 p.m. for a deep-cleaned fleet, bring the other one in, and deep-clean that one,” said Executive Director of STARS Glenn Steffens.
Drivers are also wearing respirator masks and high-traffic areas at the STARS Downtown Office is continually being cleaned.
Detroit is taking a similar approach to its busses after a one-day shutdown by drivers worried about catching coronavirus from passengers.
“We’ve added a contingent of 20 cleaning staff who will clean the buses at the end of each run instead of waiting until the end of the night and doing it once,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
During the crisis, busses will have more gloves and wipes and will not charge fares. Riders must board and exit from the rear door and the seat behind the driver will be left vacant.
Detroit bus service will resume on Wednesday, March 17.
