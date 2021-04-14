STARS is temporarily suspending all Rides to Wellness services due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The suspension is effective Thursday, April 15. Those rides will resume Thursday, April 29.
Mainline city bus routes and LIFT services will continue as scheduled.
“We had a sudden surge of COVID among staff in one of our departments, so in the interest of public safety, I’ve decided to hit ‘pause’ in that department,” STARS’ Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.
STARS said it is reaching out to any passengers who may have ridden with the affected drivers.
