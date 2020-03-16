STARS will continue its operations at this time, but it is making some changes to its services.
STARS is asking residents who use transit to only use it when necessary.
It is also encouraging residents to use social distancing.
"We must ensure the safety of our riders, as well as our drivers, mechanics, and other staff. Public Transit is an essential service to the public, and with your cooperation, we can keep those services running," the company said in a press release.
The company is cleaning and disinfecting all fixed-route buses at every departure. It is also rotating the fleet with deep-cleaned buses at least once a day, the company said.
STARS has also installed hand sanitizer dispensers on every vehicle. The company is asking passengers to use the dispensers on entry and exit.
The company is making the following changes, which will remain in place until further notice:
- Hand Sanitizer Use: Riders must use hand sanitizer when boarding the bus. Hand sanitizer dispensers are on every bus near the front door.
- Social Distancing on Buses & Bus Stops: Passengers are to sit a seat apart in all directions from other passengers, and should avoid sitting next to each other unless travelling together. If space gets low on a bus, STARS will send a second bus to accommodate that route.
- Fixed Route Bus Changes:
- Route 6 service will be suspended as of 3:25pm departure today, March 16. Route 6 riders should use Route 9.
- Dial-A-Ride/Curb to Curb Services:
- Effective Immediately, STARS EXPRESS and LIFT Services will service ONLY Senior Citizens, ADA Gold Card Holders, and Medically Necessary Appointments (like Dialysis).
- Effective Immediately, STARS EXPRESS and LIFT Services will be limited to the following hours:
- M-F 5:55am until 9:55pm
- Saturdays 7:55am until 1:55pm
- STARS will strive to accommodate all Medically Necessary Appointments (like Dialysis), but asks riders or case workers immediately reschedule medical appointments based on this temporary service schedule.
- Administrative offices are closed and any non-essential personnel are working from home.
