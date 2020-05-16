Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will reopen its regional Pigeon Express job route starting Sunday, May 17 with the 9:30 p.m. departure.
STARS said it is taking new precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Departures from Saginaw will run Sunday night through Friday night at 5:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.
STARS said the Pigeon Express provides daily transportation for workers to Blue Diamond Steel and Huron Metal Casting in Pigeon, MI.
STARS said it has started new rules to protect drivers and passengers.
According to STARS, riders must always use provided hand sanitizer when boarding and wear a face covering while on the bus.
STARS is asking all passengers to be patient when boarding and deboarding so that social distancing is followed.
STARS said staff members will check passenger temperatures with non-contact devices as well as screen passengers for other COVID-19 symptoms. Those showing symptoms may not board and are asked to isolate. Passengers refusing to follow the new rules will be refused future services.
STARS has installed hand sanitizer dispensers, has masks available for riders, and has installed plastic barriers in between passenger rows as well as around the driver.
“STARS is putting both innovation and elbow grease into bringing services back as the economy prepares to open. This route is a challenge due to the number of people and the distance from Saginaw to these employers. But STARS is working hard to do it safely,” said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
Steffens said that coordination and planning between businesses, public services like STARS, and government officials, and stakeholders will be crucial if services are to both operate safely and not become overwhelmed.
For more information regarding STARS Covid-19 response measures, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.