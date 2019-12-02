The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a starving dog they believe was abandoned.
The dog was found on Nov. 28 in Windsor Township, on Holt Highway near Bailey Road.
The dog, a female, had no chip or collar, and is believed to be a mastiff type dog. She has a distinctive white color on her paws.
Another similar female dog was also found, but it was deceased, believed to have been hit by a car.
Investigators do not believe the dogs are from the area and were likely abandoned there.
Anyone who recognizes the dog or has information about the owner(s) should call Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.
She is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.