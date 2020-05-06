More than 2,700 small businesses throughout the state have been awarded $10 million in relief grants.
The grants were part of the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, which was launched to provide relief to small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Michigan Small Business Relief Program grants were intended to provide critical capital to support the health and sustainability of the state’s small businesses, communities and workforce,” said Mark Burton, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “By collaborating with our local economic development partners, we were able to deliver vital resources to small businesses all across Michigan.”
The grants can be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.
In addition to the grants, the Michigan Strategic Fund also approved $10 million in loans through the relief program. Those loans will be approved through Michigan Strategic Fund delegated authority and announced as they are finalized.
