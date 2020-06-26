The state 911 network is experiencing intermittent outages, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.
If you have an emergency and can't get through to 911 in Midland County call (989) 839-6466.
In Saginaw County call (989) 797-4580.
The state 911 network is experiencing intermittent outages, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.
If you have an emergency and can't get through to 911 in Midland County call (989) 839-6466.
In Saginaw County call (989) 797-4580.
Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Digital Content Creator
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.