Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is cracking down on robocalls.
She kicked off the effort in Lansing on Friday, Nov. 15.
“There is nothing more annoying, more intrusive, uninvited and unwelcome than robocalls,” Nessel said. “Because of that bombardment of calls, more and more Michiganders end up falling victim to the avalanche of illegal robocall scams targeting them each day. We are working to put a stop to that starting right now."
Michigan residents have been on the receiving end of 1.3 billion robocalls this year, Nessel said.
“Today, not only are we announcing Michigan’s Robocall Crackdown Team, we are positioning Michigan as the leading state in cracking down on the overwhelming amount of illegal robocalls targeting our residents,” Nessel added. “We’re also sending a clear message that illegal robocalls are not welcome here.”
Nessel unveiled her plan to halt the issue, which includes educating residents on the issue, stricter enforcement of existing laws, legislative work to strengthen Michigan law, and developing a roadmap for other states to follow.
Several organizations are in support of the initiative including but not limited to AARP of Michigan, the FCC, the FTC, and Better Business Bureaus of Southeastern and Western Michigan.
“The FCC is committed to working with Michigan’s leaders to help consumers fight back against malicious robocalls,” said Lisa Hone, deputy bureau chief of the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau.
To better understand the issue and spot ways to stop the illegal calls, visit here.
You can report illegal robocalls to Nessel's office by filing a complaint here or by calling 877-765-8388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.