The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the group Unlock Michigan.
The investigation alleges members associated with the group may have engaged in criminal activity while collecting petition signatures to repeal state law.
The AG’s Office said it has received complaints from residents who report they were deceived by petition circulators who were gathering signatures for Unlock Michigan.
The group is trying to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.
The residents told the AG’s Office they were told the petitions were to support LGBTQ rights, for medical marijuana initiatives or to help small businesses.
“Our democracy is firmly rooted in the principles of an informed electorate which makes decisions at the polls based on reason and beliefs over lies and deception,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature. But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”
Unlock Michigan issued the following statement:
"It’s a partisan political farce, which is to be expected from this partisan political Attorney General. This sham investigation is designed to deprive Michigan citizens of their constitutional right to initiate legislation, but we’re not going to allow that to happen."
