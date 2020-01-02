Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging customers of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union to protect their accounts.
Nessel is also urging customers to promptly respond to any fraud notices they may have received regarding suspicious activity on their credit union credit cards.
The credit union said it notified customers via phone, email or text on Jan. 1 about the suspicious activity, which has been reported as unauthorized international transactions on their cards, the AG’s office said in a press release.
The credit union also posted on social media instructing customers to respond “no” to messages asking if the suspicious activity was an authorized transaction.
The AG’s office became aware of the activity on Jan. 1 through social media.
At this time, it is unclear how many residents were impacted.
“This is another example of how fragile our information infrastructure is, and how vulnerable all of us are to cyber hacking,” Nessel said. “Unfortunately, here in Michigan, my office is forced to rely on media reports that alert us to these terrible situations because – unlike most other states – we have no law on the books that requires our office to be notified when customers are compromised. I am determined to get information quickly and accurately to take more proactive measures to protect our residents.”
Customers can receive new cards at branch locations. They should also report any unusual card activity to 888-393-1171.
“Stolen credit card information is on the ‘more sensitive’ category for compromised personal information,” said Nessel, ‘and it may result in fraudulent charges. If your credit or debit card number is stolen, immediately contact your card issuer.”
Nessel urged consumers to protect their information if they believe it was compromised by doing the following:
- Find out what information was compromised and act accordingly.
- Pull your free credit report at annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228.
- Put a fraud alert on your credit file. The Federal Trade Commission provides a checklist for this.
- Consider a security freeze on your credit file.
- Be alert to unsolicited calls or emails appearing to be from Capital One. Hang up, do not reply, and instead call the number on your card. “Phishing” scams—calls, emails, or text messages that appear to offer protection—may actually be trying to get more data from customers.
- Take advantage of any free services being offered as a result of the breach. In this case, free credit monitoring and identity protection will be made available for everyone affected.
- Use two-factor authentication on your online accounts whenever it’s available.
