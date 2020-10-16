Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed emergency rules that allow the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) and the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC) to hold remote hearings.
“Continuing the practice of remote hearings will help us continue to protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses,” Whitmer said. “As our state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and as the 2020-2021 flu season approaches, my administration will continue to do everything in our power to protect Michigan residents.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administrative law judges (ALJs) and Tax Tribunal members at the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules (MOAHR) have remotely conducted nearly 25,000 hearings.
These hearings are meant to uphold MOAHR’s organizational mission to give timely, professional, sound, impartial, and respectful administrative hearing process consistent with all legal requirements.
Despite the Michigan Supreme Court’s recent ruling, MOAHR has the administrative authority to continue to hold hearings by telephone or video calls to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The current ruleset, however, does not apply to administrative hearings held on for the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) and the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC).
This emergency will allow MOAHR to continue to remotely conduct hearings on behalf of the MERC and the PSC.
