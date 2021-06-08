Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills to improve access to mental health services in Michigan.
House Bill 4043 and House Bill 4044 ensure callers to the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) have access to information about psychiatric bed availability.
"Mental health is key to maintaining one’s overall health," Whitmer said. "I’m proud to sign these bipartisan bills that build on the successful rollout of the Michigan Crisis and Access Line earlier this year, further improving access to mental health services."
MiCAL, a crisis line, is available for any Michigander who needs behavioral health or crisis response services. The phone line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and provides callers with crisis services and non-crisis “warm line” services, informational resources, and coordinates with local systems of care.
MiCAL also integrates with treatment registries including psychiatric beds, substance use disorder services, and crisis residential services.
House Bill 4043 requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide all of the information on its inpatient psychiatric bed registry to the contractor or entity that operates MiCAL.
Under House Bill 4044, the state health department will work with the MiCAL contractor to use the inpatient psychiatric bed registry and other sources of information to provide the most current information. The contractor must tell those seeking behavioral health care that the bed registry data may not be accurate and a bed is not guaranteed.
