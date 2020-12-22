Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced new steps to help families, restaurants, and small businesses.
The administration will implement another liquor buyback program for restaurants and bars, similar to one started earlier this year.
Michigan restaurants will also be allowed to accept SNAP benefits for prepared meals.
Whitmer’s administrations also announced an additional $2 million for the Eviction Diversion Program.
“As we head into another Michigan winter, I’ll continue to do everything I can to support our families and small businesses,” Whitmer said. “These actions will ensure that families have the support they need to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads this winter, as well as provide support to local restaurants and small business owners all over the state that are struggling as a result of the pandemic. As we continue working to distribute the safe and effective vaccine and eradicate COVID-19 once and for all, I will keep using every tool in my toolbox to protect our families and small businesses. Remember, Michiganders: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. We will get through this together.”
“This year has presented our state with so many unique challenges, and, every time, we have risen to the occasion to deliver innovative solutions,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “We don’t have to make the false choice between protecting people’s health and safety or supporting our economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Today’s actions prove that we can and must do both, which will only make our state that much stronger as we safely step into a more normal life going forward.”
Through Whitmer’s Restaurant Meal Program, eligible recipients can use their benefits to buy restaurant meals.
Adults over the age of 60, people with a disability - including those who receive Social Security Income (SSI) or other disability program benefits, and people experiencing homelessness are eligible.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is opening the program for restaurants to enroll with the hope of providing diverse and affordable options for eligible participants across the state.
Restaurants interested in working with MDHHS in this program are asked to visit the MDHHS website to learn more.
“We at Jack's support the Restaurant Meal Program,” said Bobbi Ryan and Cynthia Ivy, owners of Jack’s Restaurant in Rapid River. “We care deeply about our community and strive to serve as may as we can however we can.”
According to the Whitmer administration, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission bought back almost $3.4 million in spirits from 673 on-premises liquor licensees.
This provided an average $5,000 in financial relief for bar and restaurant owners during the pandemic.
Whitmer’s administration said it will take similar action this winter to provide support for Michigan’s bars and restaurants.
“We are thankful for these programs because any kind of assistance helps our struggling industry,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. “Our number one goal is to get businesses open, which is why we urge Michiganders to do everything they can to end this pandemic.”
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) is designed to help residents who fell behind on their rent during COVID-19.
So far, the program has helped an estimated 16,000 people stay in their homes, according to Whitmer’s administration.
The program was started and funded from Senate Bill 690, which gave $880 million in federal dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Senate bills called for $60 million to be set aside to establish a rental assistance program, of which $50 million has been dedicated to keeping renters in their homes with the remaining $10 million covering case management, legal, and administrative costs.
"This year, 'home for the holidays' is more fragile than ever for too many Michiganders, as the COVID-19 crisis has many families still worrying about how they're going to make their next rent or mortgage payment," said Gilda Jacobs, president and CEO for the Michigan League for Public Policy. "The governor's continued recognition of the need to protect residents from eviction, hardship and potential homelessness during the pandemic is greatly appreciated, and it is more important now than ever as we head into Michigan's brutal winter months. While Congress was finally able to pass an additional federal stimulus yesterday to help residents during this crisis, the governor's important action today will help sustain the state Eviction Diversion Program and help renters until additional federal eviction resources arrive."
