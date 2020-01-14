The governor and attorney general are demanding that 17 companies responsible for using PFAS pay up.
“The lawsuit is an important part of fighting PFAS contamination,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Nessel claims that these companies including 3M and Dupont not only knew about the problems with PFAS but even hid this information from the public, knowing the ill effects as far a back as the 1980.
Nessel joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday to announce a lawsuit that would help investigate and remediate the problem with PFAS in our state.
So far, Nessel says the so called “forever chemicals” have been found in 47 sites across Michigan.
An exact amount of money in this lawsuit hasn’t been named but Nessel adds that right now they’re spending around $25 million a year for investigation and research and the remediation cost would be way more than that.
“These 17 defendants knowingly designed marketed, developed and distributed, sold and manufactured, released, supplied, transported, arranged for disposal or treatment, handled and used PFAS or PFAS containing contaminants in Michigan in such a way to cause harm to our state’s natural resources and our state residents.”
PFAS correlates with many health problems like immune system problems, hypertension and cancers such as kidney and pancreatic cancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.