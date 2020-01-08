The state of Michigan has allocated $17.5 million to help fight the opioid epidemic.
The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ State Opioid Response Grant.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously announced a goal of cutting overdose deaths in half within five years.
“This epidemic is hurting families in every community in our state and we need to use every tool in the toolbox to address it,” Whitmer said. “These efforts will help move us closer to our goal of cutting the number of opioid deaths in half in five years.”
The money will be used to support services for individuals at high risk of overdose, including offering medications to treat opioid use disorder, the state said.
Of the money allocated, $4.5 million will be used for naloxone distribution to high-risk areas and populations.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will also invest in programs to help expand community-based treatment opportunities.
“We cannot tackle this epidemic alone,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Providing communities and medical providers with tools and resources to fight this crisis is critical to our efforts to end this public health crisis.”
The breakdown of the $17.5 million is listed below:
- Naloxone distribution to high-risk areas and populations - $4.5 million
- Medications to treat opioid use disorder in emergency departments - $4 million
- Medications to treat opioid use disorder in jails - $3 million
- Syringe service programs - $2 million
- Mobile care units - $1.7 million
- Loan repayment for providers beginning or expanding medication-assisted treatment - $1.25 million
- Outreach to increase providers offering medications to treat opioid use disorder - $410,000
- Data-driven overdose response efforts - $235,000
- Start-up costs for new treatment services - $235,000
- Community engagement in majority-minority communities - $200,000
