New benefits have been announced for more than 800,000 students whose access to school meals has been hindered by the pandemic.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it will provide more than $740-million dollars in benefits for about 810,00 children beginning at the end of March and running through June.
For the second time, the state has gained federal approval of pandemic-EBT benefits. Qualifying children will receive part of 741 million dollars in assistance benefits that their families can use to purchase food at stores or online. The MDHHS will automatically issue the additional funds now through the end of March and monthly payments will continue through June.
Students pre-k through 12th grade are eligible if they qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches at school and in-person learning is not available at their school or is not available on a full-time basis. It's all part of the effort to provide another way for kids who don't have in-person classes access to food.
Families will receive an estimated $127 a month for each eligible child who has zero in person classes and attends school that is fully virtual. Eligible children who attend a school with a hybrid schedule of in-person and remote learning will receive $77. Monthly benefits will vary based on the number of school days in each month.
Benefits are retroactive to September, with benefits from September through February paid this month. Payments will be paid automatically so families don't need to apply to receive the assistance. The payments will either show up on bridge cards that families already have or on pandemic-EBT cards that will be sent through the mail to families that don't have bridge cards.
