The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has approved a $2.7 million grant to a German auto parts manufacturer that's investing nearly $48 million in a new plant in Wayne County.
That facility is expected to create 440 jobs.
Webasto Roof Systems has won several large projects for Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler and will add a plant in Plymouth Township to produce roof systems.
The parts supplier has more than 800 employees at other locations in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.