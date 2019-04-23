Generic factory
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has approved a $2.7 million grant to a German auto parts manufacturer that's investing nearly $48 million in a new plant in Wayne County.

That facility is expected to create 440 jobs.

Webasto Roof Systems has won several large projects for Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler and will add a plant in Plymouth Township to produce roof systems.

The parts supplier has more than 800 employees at other locations in Michigan.

 

