On Tuesday, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved new economic assistance for small businesses, community revitalization projects, and a business expansion - including a project in Bay City.
“Today’s actions by the MSF Board send a strong signal that we are laying the path toward economic recovery for Michigan’s residents, businesses, and communities,” Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark Burton said. “From business growth and small business support to community vitality, the projects approved today are putting our state in a position to not only recover economically from the impact of COVID-19, but to thrive.”
The MSF approved a $1.9 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based loan for a residential project in Uptown Bay City.
BRD Opportunity Zone Developer LLC plans to construct a five-story building on the waterfront in Uptown. Once it is completed, the project will include 60 market-rate, riverfront residential units and a two-level parking structure, the state said in a press release.
The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $14.3 million.
The state said the project "will contribute to a strong sense of place and a pedestrian-friendly environment by creating market-rate rental housing directly on the riverfront in downtown Bay City, contributing to a more vibrant and energetic area that will attract additional residents and businesses."
The City of Bay City Brownfield Redevelopment Authority also received MSF approval of an amendment to the existing work plan, which included a state tax capture of just more than $11 million, the state said.
That will be used to incorporate additional development and improve the public infrastructure within and surrounding Uptown properties.
The city of Bay City will partner with Shaheen Development to undertake brownfield eligible activities, including reconstructing an off-ramp bridge and building or restoring city-owned streets.
