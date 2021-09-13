The state has approved a rate increase for natural gas with the Michigan Gas Utilities Corporation.
The MGUC originally requested a $15.1 million increase, but Attorney General Dana Nessel brought down the request by roughly 40 percent. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved the $9.25 million settlement last week.
Residential customers will see an increase of about 4.9 percent compared to the requested 8.2 percent increase.
“I’m pleased with this settlement outcome, which both reduces the burden consumers will ultimately feel while implementing new assistance options,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to advocate for consumers in a way that prioritizes utility customers over company shareholders.”
MGUC filed an application for a natural gas rate increase in March. The company provides natural gas services to about 181,000 customers across the areas of the southern and western Lower Peninsula. The utility company’s last rate increase was in 2015, meaning much of the increase is based on inflation and increases in labor force costs, Nessel said.
