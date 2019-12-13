The Michigan Department of Attorney General is opening a Mid-Michigan office.
On Thursday, Dec. 19 the department is hosting an open house to celebrate the opening of its Flint office.
The open house is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flint office, located at 125 E. Union St.
If you would like to attend, you are encouraged to RSVP here.
Parking is available via the north entrance of the building.
Dana Nessel is the current attorney general for the state.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
