Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to the Michigan State Capitol Commission confirming that the commission has the legal authority to prohibit the presence of firearms in the state Capitol if they choose to do so.
According to Nessel, that authority is consistent with the current state of the law regarding firearms in public buildings and an informational letter sent to Speaker Chatfield in 2018.
“The Capitol is a place for free expression of thought and debate. But the freedom of civil discourse does not imply the right to threaten others with harm or violence,” Nessel said. “In our current environment and as the chief law enforcement officer in this state, I am gravely concerned for the safety of both our legislative members and the public at large.”
The commission manages the Capitol grounds and building and is made up of the Secretary of the Senate, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, two individuals jointly appointed by the Secretary of the Senate and Clerk of the House, and two individuals appointed by the governor.
Nessel said that the regulation of firearms generally stems from state statute, but the prohibition of firearms from public spaces does not need to originate from the Legislature.
Nessel wrote in her letter that the concept of open carry in Michigan law does not provide the unfettered right to bring firearms into any public space.
“This is permitted during active legislative sessions and during moments of controversial debate where emotions and passions are known to run hot,” Nessel wrote. “At the risk of stating the obvious, this is an absurdly dangerous combination that would cause the heart of any security expert to skip a beat.”
At recent protests at the Capitol, many residents have been carrying firearms leading lawmakers and other Capitol employees to express that they felt threatened.
