The state of Michigan is auctioning off more than 200 parcels of state-managed land during an online auction.
The parcels include lake frontage, trail access, small lots, and more.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will auction off 225 properties in September and October.
Land is available in the following counties: Allegan, Antrim, Bay, Crawford, Gladwin, Gogebic, Houghton, Lake, Lapeer, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oscoda, Otsego, Schoolcraft and Shiawassee.
There will be 10 online auctions featuring available land parcels by county:
- Sept. 8 – Shiawassee County.
- Sept. 9 – Clare and Gladwin counties.
- Sept. 10 – Lapeer County.
- Sept. 17 – Allegan and Ottawa counties.
- Sept. 24 – Lake and Newaygo counties.
- Sept. 28 – Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
- Oct. 1 – Crawford, Oscoda and Otsego counties.
- Oct. 2 – Antrim County.
- Oct. 3 – Bay County.
- Oct. 5 – Gogebic, Houghton and Schoolcraft counties.
If you would like to bid on a property, you must register before the auction date. You can get more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.