Small farms are getting some help to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 with grants from the state.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced the aid for small farms after a high demand for the Michigan Agricultural Safety Grant program.
The MEDC Small Farm Safety Grant program will award $1.25 million in grants to farms with less than 10 employees to fund COVID-19 mitigation costs.
These costs include, but are not limited to, testing costs, personal protection equipment, facility needs, increased sanitation costs, employee training, and upgraded safety procedures for farm-providing housing.
Eligible applicants can apply by going to michiganbusiness.org/agsafety.
“We saw an opportunity to respond to clear need for support from Michigan’s small farms to build on the tremendous response from farms and food processors across the state applying for Michigan Agricultural Safety Grants,” said Mark A. Burton, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “The MEDC Small Farm Safety Grant will allow us additional security in our food industry and provide much-needed relief to farmers across Michigan.”
This grant is modeled after the Michigan Agricultural Safety Grant program, which launched on July 15 using federal CARES Act funding.
Grants will be limited to $1,000 per employee and the program will cover costs from June 1 through Sept. 15.
They will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all funding has been awarded.
To qualify for the grant, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Less than 10 employees in Michigan, with supporting documentation.
- Provide proof of good standing with the state of Michigan, as applicable (Certificate of Good Standing).
- Attest that the business is current on all state, local, and real estate taxes, or is otherwise contesting them in good faith.
- Have completed registration in the State of Michigan Integrated Governmental Management Applications (SIGMA) Vendor Self-Service website prior to applying for grant funding.
According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, food and agriculture contributes $104.7 billion annually to the state’s economy and is responsible for 805,000 jobs across Michigan.
