The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a Dow Inc. project in the city of Midland.
Dow requested an MSF Designated Renaissance Zone for 15 years for the Dow Michigan Operations Modernization Project. The company plans to invest $150 million and retain 800 employees to support the modernize key silicones manufacturing and research and development at its Michigan operations in Midland.
MSF said the project is anticipated to start in 2022. Construction and capital investment related to the project is expected to be completed in 2027. The company says the project may serve as an anchor for future development in the area by both Dow and its partners and customers.
