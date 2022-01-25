The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) Board approved a $164 million mining facility project in Bay City that will bring 80 jobs to the area.
The request was to support a development project on a vacant and contaminated site in Bay City that will construct a new 133,978 square foot salt brine mining facility that will consist of six building units.
Wilkinson Minerals extracts brine to make salt products. The company acquired the property in 2020 to expand operations and start producing products in liquid, flake and pellet form.
Due to the environmental contamination challenges on-site, the proposed investment would not have been economically viable without MSF support. The property has 24.86 acres and is located south of the Saginaw River.
The Bay City Brownfield Redevelopment Authority requested approval of a Brownfield Act 381 Work Plan, including state tax capture for $4,918,442 to reimburse for MSF eligible activities.
All of the buildings in the proposal represent a total capital investment of $164 million. The project is expected to create 80 full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $27.
