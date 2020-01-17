The State Board of Education adopted a resolution this week supporting the passage of the “Drive SAFE/Licenses for All” bills currently in the Michigan Legislature.
The senate and house bills would permit the Michigan Secretary of State to issue a non-commercial driver’s license or a personal identification card to an under-documented resident of Michigan under prescribed conditions.
The State Board of Education supports the legislation saying that parents need the ability to legally drive to actively engage in their children’s education every day. They said that driving a vehicle to and from school is a frequent necessity.
“Underdocumented residents of Michigan who are parents of children in our schools are hindered from fully participating in their child’s education because they are currently not allowed to be issued a Michigan driver’s license,” the resolution stated.
A copy of the adopted resolution will be sent to each member of the Michigan Legislature, the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the secretary of state.
