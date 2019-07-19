The owner of a property on Lobdell Lake in Linden has been ordered to take down the bridge he built without permits.

TV5 reported last week that Brett DeGayner’s neighbors are upset about a bridge constructed from his property at 16107 Whitehead Drive across the lake to an island, now the state has gotten involved.

In a letter to DeGayner, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), stated it had inspected the bridge and found the bridge violated wetlands regulations.

The state prohibits construction without permits that cause damage to wetlands or the environment. The letter indicates even if DeGayner had applied, no permit would have been issued in this case.

“Due to your apparent unwillingness to voluntarily resolve this matter, this case has been referred to the WRD’s (Water Resources Division) Enforcement Unit for escalated enforcement action,” stated the letter written by staff at the enforcement unit.

DeGayner has until July 28th to remove the span and return the property to its natural state. As part of the process the area will be inspected to make sure there has been little to no impact on the waterway.