The state has chosen six experts to perform an independent forensic investigation into the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.
Both dams failed in May, causing widespread flooding throughout the area.
The team, which was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and agreed to by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), consists of experts in geotechnical engineering, hydraulics, dam safety, and dam design.
“With the knowledge and experience these professionals bring to the independent investigation I am confident that we will get a clear picture of what went wrong with the two dams and why,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE’s director. “Transparency is extremely important as this process moves forward and EGLE is ready to provide any information necessary to help get answers to this tragedy.”
The team will begin its investigation after entering into a contract with Boyce Hydro LLC, which owns the dams.
Boyce will pay all investigation costs, the state said.
The investigation and the submission of the final report may take up to 18 months, the state said.
The team includes the following people:
- John W. France, President, JWF Consulting, who will serve as team leader.
- Irfan A. Alvi, President and Chief Engineer, Alvi Associates.
- Henry T. Falvey, President, Henry T. Falvey & Associates.
- Steve Higinbotham, Hydraulic structures engineer consultant.
- Arthur C. Miller, Technical Advisor, AECOM.
- Jennifer Williams, Geotechnical engineer and consultant.
