A special delivery arrived in Lansing on Saturday.
The official 2019 State Christmas Tree finally arrived at the capital.
The 61-foot tall blue spruce was harvested from Iron mountain in the Upper Peninsula.
The trees weighs 14,600 pounds and was donated by Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg and their family.
Boy Scout Troops 109 and 125 help untie the tree before it was lifted by a crane to stand in front of the Capitol Building.
The official tree lighting happens during the Silver Bells in the City celebrate on November 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.