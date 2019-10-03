The official state Christmas tree has been chosen.
The 61-foot blue spruce was donated by Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg and their family, and will be harvested from Iron Mountain.
The tree will be cut down on Oct. 24 and taken to Lansing to be placed on the Capitol grounds.
This marks the fourth state tree to come from Dickinson County, and the 23rd tree from the Upper Peninsula.
"Our family is greatly honored to have our tree selected to represent the holiday season this year in Lansing," said Sarah Wolfenberg. "Regardless of beliefs, it inspires the masses and brings a bipartisan joy to so many."
The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.
