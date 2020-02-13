Michigan officials ordered a private contractor to halt work on a multimillion-dollar state police database because it isn't working.
The contractor, Information Builders, was told to stop by Feb. 10 due to the "inoperable data hub."
The letter was obtained by the Detroit Free Press. Separately, the attorney general's office disputed a $2.6 million bill from Information Builders.
There was no immediate comment from the company. The $12.2 million contract covers a database with criminal records, traffic crashes and other incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.